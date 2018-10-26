Key takeaways from Oracle OpenWorld 2018; focus on autonomous cloud

At this year's annual Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, the cloud company made a bunch of announcements that are resonating in the enterprise IT community. Here we look at the key takeaways-

Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud Platform

Oracle has announced that there will be intelligent roll-outs for the security of data on its cloud platform. Oracle has listed two two types of technologies, namely impenetrable barriers and autonomous robots for its Generation 2 Cloud Platform. According to Oracle, its second generation of cloud will be fueled by intelligent and autonomous technologies to equip the company's platform with advanced security, performance, and cost advantages.

"We had to add a new network of dedicated independent computers to basically surround the perimeter of our cloud. These are computers you don’t find in other clouds. They form this impenetrable barrier. It not only protects the perimeter of the cloud, these barriers also surround each individual customer zone in our cloud. Then we use the latest AI machine learning technology to build autonomous robots that go out, search and destroy threats. We’ve added lots and lots of more robots to protect every aspect of the cloud," revealed Larry Ellison, CTO of Oracle.

Security features of the new Oracle Cloud

Oracle also announced the release of a new cloud service, Oracle Autonomous Database which manages and patches itself for any vulnerabilities. With the help of Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) on Oracle's Exadata Cloud Infrastructure, customers can expect even greater security and efficiency for isolated mission critical workloads. The platform is equipped with other security features, including Key Management Service (KMS), an integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

“With Oracle Autonomous Database, there is nothing to learn and nothing to do, which makes it really easy to use. Developers are more productive, they bring up new applications, they do a better job of analyzing data. Your system is more reliable. It never goes down,” Ellison said.

Oracle's blockchain for supply chains

Oracle has also rolled out Oracle Blockchain Applications Cloud for supply chain management. The suite of blockchain-based SaaS applications will enhance supply chain traceability and transparency. Oracle blockchain apps are created on top of Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service, which then integrates with Oracle's cloud solutions for supply chain management and enterprise resource management.

Oracle's expansion plans: Oracle has also announced its plans of global expansion for its cloud infrastructure, with an updated global data center road map, including geographies like Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, the Middle East and the United States. Apart from global expansion, the cloud company has also announced acquisition of data analytics and AI-solutions provider company, DataFox.