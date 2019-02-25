NPM Enterprise JavaScript service released

NPM Inc. has taken the beta label off its NPM Enterprise service, for enterprise-level management of JavaScript packages. NPM Enterprise has the same code base that powers the public NPM registry, but with added features.
With the production-level status, NPM Enterprise gains these new features:
- Dedicated single-tenant hosting in a Kubernetes cluster.
- A company-specific companyname.npme.io URL.
- Role-based access control.
- Support for industry-standard SSO (single sign-on) authentication.
- Sharing of packages between and across teams.
- Customizable workflows for collaboration and seamless CI/CD system integration.
- Notification of known vulnerabilities through “npm audit."
NPM Enterprise has provided a platform for sharing modules behind the firewall, offering stricter security around deploying open source modules and ensuring compliance with legal requirements.