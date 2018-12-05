NVIDIA announces the TITAN RTX

NVIDIA has announced the TITAN RTX graphics card which will be the most powerful GPU in the world. Reserved primarily for AI research, creative applications and data science use you’re probably not going to have one of these in your home gaming rig – although if you really want the best performance you certainly could.

The TITAN RTX will be available in late December but we don't have a concrete date yet.

The Titan series of GPUs are traditionally not considered consumer level cards due to their extremely high price tag, but they do usually help to provide a sign of things to come. This particular model will retail for $2,499 which will be a big ask for a Christmas present.

You can check out the full specs for the Titan RTX on Nvidia's website.

The TITAN RTX will run on NVIDIA’s Turing architecture and will deliver 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance.

The Titan RTX (aka T-Rex) will offer twice the memory capacity of the previous generation TITAN GPUs, along with NVLink to allow researchers to experiment with larger neural networks and data sets.

This monster GPU will be available soon and you can be notified of its arrival by clicking this link on Nvidia's website.