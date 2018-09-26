OYO Hotels raises 1 billion USD in latest Softbank-led funding

Hotel aggregator OYO will be receiving about 1 billion USD in funding from its existing investors. The funding is divided into two parts, 800 million USD which is the current allocation, and an additional 200 million USD promised by investors in near future. The funding is led by SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA), with participation from other investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Greenoaks Capital.

The funds will be deployed to further the company's expansion into the global market, particularly China. According to sources, the new round of funding has pushed the value of the startup to 5 billion USD. The latest funding makes OYO the third most valuable Indian startup after Flipkart and Paytm.

OYO's plan of global expansion

OYO Hotels was founded in May 2013 by a 19-year old college drop-out, Ritesh Agarwal. Before the latest funding announcement, OYO had previously raised 450 million USD in total from investors, including 100 million USD in August 2015 and another 250 million USD, both rounds led mostly from SoftBank.

OYO's operations are active in more than 350 cities across five countries, serving more than 125,000 room nights every day. Apart from India, the hotel aggregator has expanded into countries like China, Malaysia, Nepal and Britain in the last two years. OYO Hotels in India had 17 million booked rooms between January and June 2018 and the company plans to add over 12,000 new Indian hotels to its chain.

"In the last 12 months, we have increased our international footprint to five countries – India, China, Malaysia, and Nepal, and more recently in the UK. With this additional funding, we plan to rapidly scale our business in these countries, while continuing to invest further in technology and talent. We will also deploy fresh capital to take our unique model that enables small hotel owners to create quality living spaces, global,” states Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo, in a public statement.

Focus on the Chinese market

OYO began its China operations about 10 months ago. About 600 million USD will now be put to use for OYO's expansion into the world's most populated nation. According to OYO, the company has grown its presence in 171 cities of China with 87,000 rooms, in just over ten months since entering the market. The company says that it is very focussed to further expand operations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of China.

OYO's improved operating performance over the years

Although the company struggled initially with quality control issues, it has succeeded tremendously after deciding to gain full authority over room inventory, thus ensuring optimum quality and service maintenance to its customers. A greatly improved operating performance of OYO over the last few years has freed up capital which is planned to be allocated on newer technologies and global expansion, according to the company. Apart from its plan of global expansion, the company has also ventured its presence into other real estate segments, with the launch of brands like Oyo Home, Oyo Townhouse and Palette Resorts.