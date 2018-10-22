Paytm enters Japan with PayPay mobile wallet

Paytm, one of the largest mobile wallet service providers in India, has launched a similar service in Japan. This service is rolled out in partnership with PayPay Corporation, a joint venture between the Japanese SoftBank and Yahoo Japan.

Paytm's expansion plan has come 17 months after it received a huge 1.4 billion USD funding from SoftBank. The mobile wallet provider also raised 300 million USD from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in September this year.

This is Paytm's second global launch as the company already has presence in Canada for a similar service. The company also has plans for launching its services in Europe, according to media reports.

Paytm tapping on Japan's fintech wave

The mobile wallet service is targeted at the rapidly spreading fintech wave in Japan. For Paytm, Japan is considered an apt location for a global launch, considering it is the home to its major stakeholder, SoftBank.

The incentive comes also in the form of encouragement from the Japanese government, which is working to raise the country's cashless transactions from 20 percent at the moment to 40 percent by 2025.

The roll out didn't prove to be a huge challenge for Paytm as the company already has access to the combined 40 million mobile wallet users of SoftBank and Yahoo Japan.

Through the service, Japanese customers can transfer funds from their bank accounts and use it for various transaction payments. The wallet service which is currently live is based on QR scans, and is targeted at merchants and end users. Paytm has adopted the strategy already implemented in India.

Paytm's strategy to promote PayPay

To promote the usage of its app, Paytm states that it will give cashback of 500 yen to all users just for downloading and registering using a valid Japanese phone number. According to Paytm, the company will not charge any fee from merchants for settling QR scan-based transactions during the first three years of launch.

"We are sure that this will give substantial growth to PayPay Corporation's business as they provide personalized and seamless digital payments experience to their customers. PayPay was developed with teams from three different countries working together," Madhur Deora, chief financial officer and senior vice-president of Paytm, said in a statement.