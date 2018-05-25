Redefining customer experiences: [24]7.ai brings conversational chatbots for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

[24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, announced that the company’s flagship product [24]7 AIVA now extends its conversational and transactional capabilities to support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Shanmugam Nagarajan, Co-founder and Chief People Officer, [24]7.ai says “We offer customers truly connected omni-channel experiences by combining artificial intelligence and human intelligence. Core to that promise is our ability to support customer interactions on any new channels as they emerge, with the same underlying intelligent platform capabilities.”

According to a recent study by Ovum, more than 7.5 billion virtual personal assistants will be in use by 2021. As these types of machine-assisted voice interactions increase globally, the new voice enabled capability within [24]7 AIVA enables companies to have conversational and transactional interactions with customers through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant worldwide.

Nagarajan further added, “Our decision to extend [24]7 AIVA’s capabilities to support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is thus well-aligned to our overall strategy. Simply put, our extensible platform structure makes it far easier for enterprises to add new channels, thus helping ensure presence on all the key channels preferred by customers.”

Scott Horn, chief marketing officer for [24]7.ai in a statement released by the company said, “We are continuously looking for ways to empower companies to improve their customers’ experience. Our vision includes enabling consumers to interact with bots in the channel of their choice, including Alexa and Google Assistant, and enabling agents to do that easily as well."