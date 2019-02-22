Samsung and Telstra reveal 5G partnership

Samsung and Telstra have inked an exclusive deal that'll see the carrier be the place to go for the South Korean tech giant's first 5G device: the Galaxy S10 5G.

“Telstra and Samsung have already accomplished a number of Australian firsts together. We achieved the first smartphone 1 Gigabit per second (1Gbps) download on a commercial mobile network on the S9 series last year and we look forward to achieving even more milestones together soon,” Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile for Samsung Electronics Australia said.

“The arrival of 5G will be a true game-changer for the mobile industry. Samsung is extremely proud to be working closely with Telstra so our Australian customers can be among the first in the world to experience 5G."

As a result of the deal, Customers who purchase a Galaxy S10+ through Telstra prior to the Galaxy S10 5G launch will be eligible to upgrade to the Galaxy S10 5G at no extra cost when it is released in the first half of 2019. Customers who maintain their existing plan and return their S10+ in good working order will be able to upgrade for free up to 21 days after the device goes on sale.

The Galaxy S10 5G boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a quadruple-lens camera system with Dual OIS (that adds a fourth 3D depth hQVGA lens to the S10’s existing triple-lens array), a dual-lens front-facing camera kit (which incorporates a similar 3D depth lens to that found on the back), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage, a 4500mAh battery, Super Fast wired charging, regular & PowerShare wireless charging and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Telstra Consumer Segment Executive Kevin Teoh says that “Telstra has been a global leader in the testing, development and rollout of 5G in Australia and now our customers will be among the first in the world to experience it with Samsung."

“This delivers the best of both mobile worlds for our customers. Getting their hands on a smartphone by one of the world’s biggest brands, powered by our world leading 4GX technology, and then being able to upgrade to the next generation in mobile technology later in the year is an exciting opportunity that we are looking forward to sharing with them."