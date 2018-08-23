Seagate expands portfolio with BarraCuda SSD and LaCie DJI Copilot

Seagate has announced the availability of the LaCie DJI Copilot amongst a range of new storage devices.

“Our world is becoming more data-centric, connected and mobile,” said Charlie Harb, ANZ Country Manager at Seagate Technology. “This means creating, transferring, storing and accessing data quickly and reliably is critical to unlocking the potential of everything – from data created in the field, to data powering self-driving cars, AI personal assistants or virtual and mixed reality experiences.”

“At Seagate, we’re constantly pursuing innovative ways to address our customer needs so they can gain a competitive edge in whichever field they play,” added Harb.

BarraCuda SSD

The BarraCuda SSD is equipped with flash-speed function up to 560MB/s and 90K IOPs that accelerates boost-time, file transfers and application loading. With a standard 2.5” form factor with SATA 6Gb/s interface, the SSD can be easily integrated into most laptops and desktop PCs.

The recommended retail price for 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB BarraCuda SSD is $99, $159, $319 and $679, respectively.

LaCie DJI Copilot

The LaCie DJI Copilot is a complete backup on-set solution that enables drone users to review their content without a PC. The built-in power bank also allows creative professionals and consumers to recharge their mobile devices on the go. With 2TB of storage, the LaCie DJI Copilot enables users to easily store up to 60 hours of 4K 30fps video footage and 20K+ RAW photos.

The LaCie DJI Copilot is available now for $549.95.

LaCie Rugged RAID Pro

The LaCie Rugged RAID Pro offers up to 240 MB/s in RAID 0 and RAID 1. With the new integrated SD Card Reader, creative professionals can quickly offload content with the quick import toolkit. The Rugged RAID Pro is designed with the latest USB-C connector and is compatible with next-generation Thunderbolt 3 computers but also backward compatible with USB 3.0.

The LaCie Rugged RAID Pro 4TB is now available for $549.95.

LaCie Rugged Secure

The LaCie Rugged Secure is the first Rugged drive to include hardware encryption using Seagate Secure technology. A simple disconnection of Rugged Secure from a computer will automatically lock the drive and access to the data stored and will remain password-protected via new Toolkit software.

The LaCie Rugged Secure 2TB is available for $219.95.

Seagate Fast SSD

The Seagate Fast SSD is an ultra-portable flash drive that teams fast performance of up to 540MB/s transfer rates, with shock-resistance and USB-C connectivity as well as backwards compatibility. Users can backup or sync their content using Seagate’s new Toolkit software.

Available in September, the recommended retail price of 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities is $189, $269 and $569 respectively.