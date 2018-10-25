Singapore FinTech Festival: ASEAN firms to receive USD 12 bn capital

Investors who enrolled in the Singapore FinTech Festival deal-making platform, MATCH, will invest up to US$6.2 billion in ASEAN enterprises next year, according to a statement released by The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) earlier in the week.

The 380 participating investors have also expressed their intention to supply an additional US$6 billion earmarked over the subsequent two years, said the communique.

MATCH (Meet ASEAN’s Talents and Champions), a new feature in this year’s festival powered by Ernst & Young (EY), is a platform designed to curate and match promising next-generation ASEAN enterprises with global private equity and venture capital.

According to MAS, participating investors focused their interest in startups and growth stage enterprises. Around 60% of the intended ASEAN investment allocation for 2019 was concentrated in fintech, healthcare and medical technology, as well as the information and communications technology sectors.

The matchmaking exercise for enterprises and investors was conducted from May to September 2018. To facilitate deal-making, MAS and EY co-hosted the inaugural Deal Day on 5 October 2018 which saw more than 400 curated meetings to introduce enterprises to prospective investors. Beyond Deal Day, EY is continuing to connect investors with enterprises that fit their investment profile.

“On the back of fast-growing economies, a digital-savvy young middle-income population and high mobile and internet penetration rates, we see a thriving entrepreneur and startup ecosystem across ASEAN particularly in the technology and fintech sectors,” said Max Loh, Managing Partner at EY ASEAN and Singapore.

“Having said that, many SMEs continue to face challenges in seeking access to funding or opportunities to connect with the right investors. Participating investors have told us that they found the Deal Day event useful as it helps them to effectively uncover potential startups to invest in,” Loh added.

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), which this year will take place from 12-16 November, is an annual event organised by MAS in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings. It is considered the world’s largest platform for the fintech community, attracting investors and participants from all around the globe.

Previous editions of the SFF have attracted speakers of the calibre of Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of MAS, and Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative.

This year’s festival will introduce the Global Investor Summit, a new component targeted at investors and enterprises which will feature themes such as capital raising strategies and building businesses across borders.