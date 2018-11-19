Sunil Mahale appointed APJ Chief at ThoughtSpot

Sunil Mahale has been appointed as APJ leader at ThoughtSpot.

Sunil Mahale joined ThoughtSpot on November 12, 2018, the company confirmed in an official statement provided exclusively to IDG India

Sunil’s title is Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, according to the statement.

In his role, Mahale will oversee all business activity in the region, including helping grow ThoughtSpot’s engineering center in Bangalore, India, expanding ThoughtSpot’s ecosystem of systems integrators, VARs, channels resellers, and other partners. He will also be responsible for building and scaling sales operations across the region, focusing on Singapore, Japan, Australia, and India.

Related: India Chief Sunil Mahale leaves Nutanix

Prior to joining ThoughtSpot, Sunil was President and Managing Director for Nutanix India from the year 2015 till November 2018.

Sunil has a long history both at Nutanix and Hitachi building world class teams and cultivating a strong network of key partners and global system integrators that deliver value for his customers and prospects. Brian McCarthy SVP of Worldwide Sales, ThoughtSpot Sunil has a long history both at Nutanix and Hitachi building world class teams and cultivating a strong network of key partners and global system integrators that deliver value for his customers and prospects.

Speaking on Sunil’s recent appointment; Brian McCarthy, SVP of Worldwide Sales, ThoughtSpot said, “Sunil has a long history both at Nutanix and Hitachi building world class teams and cultivating a strong network of key partners and global system integrators that deliver value for his customers and prospects. It’s this passion for putting customers first that has enabled him to build a strong business time after time. His commitment to excellence in everything he does will be a huge asset to our customers and employees in the region.”

APJ leader is a new position created at ThoughtSpot as it is important to provide world class support in the region to customers who are truly global and are leveraging the platform at enterprise scale across all major geographical regions.

Sunil’s Top Priorities at ThoughtSpot 1. Continue to tap into the incredible talent market in India as we expand our engineering center in Bangalore. 2. With the high concentration of companies with large complex data, there is significant opportunity to scale our sales presence and help organizations transform how their teams find insights. 3. Tap into the incredible ecosystem of channel partners, SIs, and consultants to bring ThoughtSpot to even more enterprises around the world.

ThoughtSpot is also seeing tremendous demand and growth in the regions of Japan, Australia and India. To keep up with that demand the company has expanded its teams in each of those major markets.

India has established itself as a major hub for analytics talent, with recent research showing it is second only to the US in analytics realm. ThoughtSpot has tapped this incredible talent market since it opened an engineering center in Bangalore last July, with plans to double the size of the team next year, mentioned the company’s official statement.

“After seeing ThoughtSpot’s search and AI-driven analytics platform in action, I couldn’t wait to join the team. I’ve spent my career working with technology leaders at enterprises around the world, including those in Asia-Pacific, and the conversation always comes back to ‘how can I deliver more business value with technology?’ ThoughtSpot is the only platform in the market I’ve seen that completely changes the conversation when it comes to unlocking the real value of data. I’m excited to see what the future holds,” said Sunil Mahale, VP of Asia Pacific and Japan, ThoughtSpot.

He further added, “As I chart out the next six to twelve months, there are three priorities I’m squarely focused on. First is to continue to tap into the incredible talent market in India as we expand our engineering center in Bangalore.

“Given the high concentration of companies with large complex data, I also see significant opportunity to scale our sales presence and help these organizations transform how their entire teams find insights. Lastly, we need to tap into the incredible ecosystem of channel partners, SIs, and consultants to bring ThoughtSpot to even more enterprises around the world.”

According to the company’s official statement, there were two primary reasons for bringing Sunil Mahale to ThoughtSpot from Nutanix - His expertise in growing high velocity startups and his deep, nuanced understanding of the needs of APAC enterprises and channel partners.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning is one of the major trends ThoughtSpot intend to capitalize on in 2019 and beyond. As data volumes continue to explode around the world, the company continues to drive the analytics industry in using AI and ML to enable any employee, regardless of their technical sophistication, to find insights and transform how they make decisions.

ThoughtSpot is the only platform in the market I’ve seen that completely changes the conversation when it comes to unlocking the real value of data. I’m excited to see what the future holds. Sunil Mahale VP of Asia Pacific and Japan, ThoughtSpot ThoughtSpot is the only platform in the market I’ve seen that completely changes the conversation when it comes to unlocking the real value of data. I’m excited to see what the future holds.

In 2019, the company will continue imbuing their platform with these technologies, making it even easier to get accurate answers, make predictions, and drive the bottom line.

As enterprises adopt multiple cloud technologies, they are faced with the challenge of finding new insights locked away across different cloud sources. ThoughtSpot will be launching new capabilities to empower enterprises to leverage the power of cloud and gather insights hidden across all layers.

3 Tech Bets for Thoughtspot AI and ML Cloud Voice and Mobile

Voice and mobile is another major trend as the world continues to become more mobile and employees need even easier means of solving data questions. To satisfy these needs, ThoughtSpot will be innovating with voice-driven analytics, bringing even more analytic power to the palm of every employee’s hand.

Speaking on the company’s future plans for customers and channels for countries like India, Brian McCarthy, SVP of Worldwide Sales, ThoughtSpot says, “Having a seasoned leader like Sunil join ThoughtSpot is a historic moment for our customers and partners, but it’s just the beginning of something even more exciting.

“We remain committed to being the industry leader in bringing innovations to the analytics market. That’s why we’re doubling the size of our team in Bangalore, accelerating our ability to bring new capabilities to our customers in India and beyond.”