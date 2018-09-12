Taxify adds dockless scooters to its ride-hailing platform

Taxify is rolling out an electric kick scooter service in Paris, and will be looking to launching the service in more cities across Australia and Europe in the coming months.

With the launch of electric scooters, Taxify is also introducing a new sub-brand, Bolt.

“Taxify has grown to serve more than 15 million people globally, in large part because we’ve been paying attention to the localisation element of transportation,” said Markus Villig, CEO and co-founder of Taxify.

“To solve people’s problems effectively, you need to go down to the city, sometimes even neighbourhood level. When you do that, you really learn a lot about how people move around, so you can figure out ways to make it even easier and faster.”

To use the new service, Bolt, users will have to download the Taxify app and will be able to switch between ride-hailing and scooter rental. Bolt scooters will have built-in GPS trackers to provide data on pick-up and drop-off locations. To unlock a scooter, a customer will have to scan a QR-code on the scooter.

“One in five Taxify rides are less than 3km, which is the perfect distance to cover with an electric scooter. It’s likely that some of our ride-hailing customers will now opt for scooters for shorter distances, but we’ll also attract a whole new group of customers with different needs. This means we’ll be able to help more people with their daily transportation problems,” added Villig.