Tech Mahindra launches AI based talent exchange marketplace

Tech Mahindra has launched the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based, talent exchange market place, Talex, to address issues related to upskilling, reskilling and talent management within the organisation.

The solution has been developed by an in-house team of young disruptors.

Powered by Acumos, the open source platform co-developed by Tech Mahindra, AT&T and Linux Foundation, Talex uses AI technology to match candidate profiles with suitable job openings in the organization.

It takes into account the previous assignments of the candidates, their educational background, skills, manager ratings, self-rating, awards & accolades, and contribution towards larger organizational goals.



Speaking on the relevance of this tool for the HR function, Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra said, “Talex is a unique offering that will democratise the talent management domain and enable our workforce to discover appropriate opportunities within the organization, and also help us in retaining and nurturing promising talent. This cutting-edge talent exchange marketplace platform will be a true game changer in making the entire process effortless by adding the element of gamification. It is in line with Tech Mahindra’s ethos of building a workplace of the future by harnessing the power of internal talent.”

The true differentiating feature of Talex lies in its capability to accept candidate bids for best-suited roles using pre-assigned credits, thus, capturing their interest for the role and allowing them to fulfil their career goals within the organisation.

Job posters can view applicant profiles, profile match percentages and bid values to judge the perfect fit for the role.

Sharing personal insights, Shresth Shrivastav, a young entrepreneur, manager and ideator behind Talex said, “Working on building a disruptive platform like Talex with young colleagues across the organization is personally gratifying as it addressess a key priority of effective talent management and development at Tech Mahindra.”

TechMNxt is Tech Mahindra’s response to the future with a focus on core technology areas like AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity and AI-infused IoT solutions, 5G- Network of the Future.

TechMHRNxt, which is a part of TechMNxt charter, is an initiative to provide the workplace of the future and enhance employee experience by leveraging next generation technologies and processes.

