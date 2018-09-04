Thomas Duryea Logicalis offers project management on demand

Thomas Duryea Logicalis (TDL) has launched project management-as-a-service (PMaaS) to provide customers with on-demand resources during digital transformation deployments.

The technology provider works on more than 250 customer engagements simultaneously, offering ITIL, PRINCE2 and PMP certified project management professionals.

“Our new PMaaS offering will provide public and private sector organisations with specific, tailored project management skills at the clients’ moment of need,” said Ian Evans, national practice manager of project management office at TDL.

“On-boarding is fast and flexible and our service sets out for success by establishing project goals, a delivery plan, reporting guidelines, robust governance and the ability to scale with project momentum.”

According to Evans, the offering is designed to provide a “cost-effective” and “flexible” alternative for customers.

“Ultimately, it will also enable CIOs to add further value to the business,” he added.

An early adopter of PMaaS is Bakers Delight, an Australian owned bakery franchise chain with outlets locally as well as in New Zealand and Canada.

Specifically, the business requested PMaaS to help deliver a data centre migration project, something the company’s Project Management Office (PMO) had not undertaken previously.

“TDL’s involvement reduced many potential risks to the project and enabled us to benefit from using the skills and expertise of qualified individuals who had worked on similar projects before,” said Edward Fitzgerald, CIO of Bakers Delight.

“Our projects tend to ebb and flow so the PMaaS allowed us to draw on the right amount of effort on any particular day, or even disengage during quieter times.”

Fitzgerald said a “better utilisation” of resourcing led to “significant” cost savings for Bakers Delight when compared to the company’s usual project delivery resourcing model of hiring contract project managers when the PMO lacks specific skills or capacity.

“TDL’s professionalism and diligence, including their high level of reactiveness and communication, is greatly benefiting this project,” Fitzgerald added.

TDL specialises in the provision of services and solutions across networking, security, mobility and collaboration, in addition to data centre, cloud and systems management.

“Moving forward as an industry we’ll see an even greater requirement for innovation and for a ‘rent’ as you need offering,” Evans added.

“Digital transformation is a process that may never be finished so working with an organisation which can offer PMaaS is appealing to CIOs who may well need to change their overall approach to resource management as their journey continues.”