UiPath launches three immersion labs to show off its AI capabilities

UiPath is launching a set of Automation First Immersion Labs, where the New York-based robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor will show off its AI capabilities.

Unveiled during UiPath’s Forward EMEA event in London last week, the immersion labs will give customers and prospects a ‘hands on programme’ to support their business process automation roadmaps.

The first three labs will be in London, New York and Tokyo, with more expected in 2019.

“We see AI being a huge enabler to make sure that more and more processes can be automated,” Param Kahlon, chief product officer at UiPath told Computerworld UK.

“Our company’s history is rooted in something that we call ‘visual understanding’ or ‘computer vision’, which means if I look at a computer screen I should be able to identify the different elements that are on the computer screen and I should be able to battle with them just like a human does with technology and say, this is a human button or this is a box and be able to interact with those things just like human hands can do,” he added.

The labs will offer a range of workshops, showcases and training sessions from data engineers and experts to help show how machine learning can make its RPA software moire intuitive and intelligent.

“We’re going from processing not just structured data that’s sat in a spreadsheet, but unstructured data that we’re getting from people sending invoices which are based on different formats and different things. So that’s the second thing that we’re doing in extending it to document understanding,” Kahlon said.

The mix of process automation and AI can be applied to several different business processes, from screening HR job applications to processing finances.

“I might look at a set of claims or invoices and I want to read them, classify the claim or invoice and be able to interact with data that sits inside the document, so you can extract the key fields and then take the core fields to be put into a business application,” he explained.

For instance, a loan officer must make a decision to provide a loan to a customer based on the person's credit score or financial history. According to UiPath a machine learning algorithm is also able to make the same decision, but crucially, at a faster pace.

“That kind of thing can be done again by a machine learning algorithm that doesn’t have to rely on humans. So AI really helps you expand on how you can take information and drive it across tons and tons of scenarios across the enterprise,” he said.

UiPath Go!

UiPath is also looking to package up these popular use cases under what it calls 'UiPath Go!', which was also launched last week.

This online marketplace allows customers and partners to download a process automation built by others. In essence, it acts as a community for data scientists, developers and more, giving them the ability to share their work for enterprises to easily access.

“Loan evaluation doesn’t change drastically from one bank to another but of course I can publish that in the marketplace so when I build it for one bank, another bank can use it so it drives co-innovation with anything I have built,” Kahlon explained.

“I would say it’s the ability to open our platform so that we can deliver a lot of innovation ourselves but also let others do so, because we are never going to become the biggest AI company in the world, there’s thousands of data scientists who are learning how to write their own algorithm and also companies writing algorithms.

“So we want to take all of the intelligence that people are building and be able to run that within our platform in a very efficient manner - so I think that’s what helps us stand out from our competition,” Kahlon said.