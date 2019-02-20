What’s new in Visual Studio 2019: The third beta arrives

Microsoft has released a third beta of its upcoming Visual Studio 2019 IDE, dumping Windows Mobile support for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) but enhancing Azure cloud access. Developers who need to continue working on a UWP application for Windows 10 mobile devices should stick with Visual Studio 2017. (Microsoft formally abandoned its little-used Windows Mobile plaform earlier this year.)

What’s new in Visual Studio 2019 beta

In the third beta, developers can access hosted repos from Azure devops services through the Start window. They also can install extensions for other source-control hosts to view repos owned by the developer or the developer’s organization.

Other new capabilities in the third beta include:

The Search Deeper function has been changed to a dropdown for quickly selecting the depth of initial and subsequent searches.

Code style preferences can be applied from the command line with the dotnet format global tool.

An empty VSIX Project template has been added, for experimentation.

For C++, developers can open CMake caches generated by external tools, such as CMakeGUI or customized metabuild systems. Also for C++, there is improved analysis via /Qspectre, providing mitigation assistance for the Spectre Variant 1 vulnerability.

For F#, performance has been improved.

Visual enhancements are offered for building ASP.Net web applications.

A sensitivity issue with the Solution Explorer touchpad gesture scroll has been fixed.

Previous Visual Studio 2019 betas introduced the following new or changed features:

Visual Studio 2019 automatically downloads updates in the background while the developer’s computer is idle, thus enabling continued usage until it is time to install. Developers only need to wait during the actual installation.The Per-Monitor Awareness preview feature is on by default for users meeting the system requirements of .Net Framework 4.8 and the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Tool windows such as Toolbox, Breakpoints, and Call Stack now should render sharply across monitors with different scale and display configurations.From the Start window, you can search for project templates by language, tags, or platform by using the search box. You can use filters for menus, components, and templates during a search, and you can create new projects and items directly from the search box.

The blue theme has been updated by dialing down luminosity and contrast.

The document health feature from the first beta has been given a visual upgrade, with developers at a glance able to see errors or warnings in a document.

Code cleanup has its own control for quick access to features.

For C++ development, developers now have access to a fresh version of the Microsoft Visual C++ compiler and libraries toolset (MSVC) that provides binary compatibility with the Visual Studio 2017 MSVC toolset and runtime. Also, integration with CMake build and test tools enables developers to detect Vcpkg toolchains automatically for CMake projects. Developers also can leverage the Just My Code debugging and Code Analysis editor in CMake projects.

For Python, developers now can switch between interpreters using the new Python Environments toolbar when editing Python files or working with projects or Open Folder workspaces. Developers also can create Visual Studio Live Share sessions to collaborate on Python code.

For C#, the second beta adds C# 8.0 features including recursive pattern matching, for digging into the structure of an object, and switch expressions, a concise version of switch statements.

For F#, a preview of F# 4.6 is available

For .Net, refactoring and codefix capabilities have been added such as sync namespace and folder name. Also, project files for .Net SDK-style projects are now a first-class file type, supporting capabilities such as double-clicking a project node to open a file.

In the web and container development realm, JavaScript debugging support for unit tests are enabled. Also, ASP.Net Core applications using Alpine Linux as a base image now can be debugged. And Visual Studio Kubernetes tools now are integrated into the Azure development workload, easing installation.

For mobile .Net developers using Xamarin, the beta has improved build performance for developers using Xamarin.Android 9.1.1 or higher. Also, load performance has been improved for new projects.

Making it quicker to work with projects stored in Git repositories, via a start window capability.

Improving IntelliSense code editing capabilities, via Visual Studio IntelliCode.

Better collaboration with development team members through integration of Live Share capabilities.

Over the longer term, Microsoft’s Visual Studio plans include:

A new search experience to replaces the Quick Launch box. Developers can search for commands, settings, and install options. Also supported is fuzzy string searching, to find features even when misspelled.

Refactoring capabilities, such as changing for loops to Linq (language-integrated) queries and converting tuples to named structs, to make it easier to maintain code.

Document health indicator and code cleanup capabilities, make it simpler to find and fix warnings and suggestions.

Continued exploration of connected capabilities such as Live Share, for users to collaborate in real time on the same code base worldwide. Live Share will be installed by default.

Investigation into making cloud development situations, such as working with online source repositories, smoother.

Use of the Azure cloud to deliver AI-powered assistance to developers.

Operational enhancements such as additional refactoring, quicker application load, faster builds, improved navigation, and improved debugging.