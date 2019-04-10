Windows 10 April 2019 Update release date & new features

By now you’ve probably got the October update on all your PCs and laptops which run Windows 10, but what’s coming next. Here we round up all the latest information on the features Microsoft will be adding as well as refinements and improvements to the interface.

Windows 10 19H1 release date

Although we’re calling it the April 2019 Update, that’s not yet its official name. The current codename is 19H1, rather than the expected Redstone 6, but it’s no secret that Microsoft’s roadmap is for twice yearly updates to Windows 10.

Recent history tells us that these happen in April and October, so it is widely expected that the next update will be rolled out in April 2019.

Windows 10 19H1 new features

Development is still in the early stages, but you can already try out some of the new features. All you need to do is sign up to the Windows Insider Program and pick the ‘Fast Ring’ rather than ‘Slow ring’.

Naturally, you won’t want to run these beta versions of Windows 10 on a computer you rely on since bugs are common and it is intended only for testing, not general use.

Anyhow, here are the main new features you can expect from 19H1.

Windows Sets

Sets was expected in the October 2018 update but was delayed because – put simply – it wasn’t ready.

Sets gives you a new way to group apps that you want to keep together. It works much like the tabs in a web browser, as you can see in the video below. For more, check out our guide to Windows Sets.

Sign-in

The login screen features new Acrylic https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/design/style/acrylic blur effects, but it’s the actual sign-in settings which have been changed the most. In the Settings app you’ll see a cleaner, less confusing interface for choosing how you log in, including Hello Face, Hello Fingerprint and Hello PIN.

Settings

As we’ve seen with subsequent Windows updates, the Settings app is slowly but surely adding the more advanced options which previously were available only in the Control Panel.

In the 19H1 update there are advanced network settings, such as the ability to set static IP addresses and DNS server settings.

More pre-loaded Windows apps can be uninstalled via Settings including Calendar, Groove Music, Films & TV, Paint 3D and others.

SwiftKey

Although SwiftKey is already in Windows 10, more languages will be added in the 19H1 update including:

English (Canada) – en-CA

English (India) – en-IN

French (Canada) – fr-CA

French (Belgium) – fr-BE

French (Switzerland) – fr-CH

Portuguese (Portugal) – pt-PT

German (Switzerland) – de-CH

Spanish (United States) – es-US

This isn’t a benefit reserved for the on-screen keyboard as suggestions will be offered in all these languages if you’re using a physical keyboard too.

Snip & Sketch

This app is new in the October 2018 Update, but it will be improved. There’s a full settings page now and you can even make Snip & Sketch open when you hit the PrtScr key.

You can add borders to snips and it’s also a lot easier to print thanks to a new Print option on the toolbar.

Sticky notes

One of our favourite features from the October update was the fact that sticky notes sync across your devices and live in a dock. This makes them infinitely more useful.

In the next update, they will take on a new appearance when you enable Dark Mode.

Even better, your notes will be available online on the OneNote website so you don’t need to be signed in on a Windows 10 machine to see them.