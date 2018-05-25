Disaster Recovery: Light at the end of the digital tunnel

Disasters can be uncontrollable, unpleasant and unexpected. These disasters have the ability to seriously disrupt the economics and function of an organization. In our current context, where scientists are predicting increasingly altered weather patterns due to El Nino, it is imperative for organizations to be prepared for natural disasters.

A robust plan for business continuity becomes critical as businesses are starting to completely rely on data and applications to drive their business and increase customer engagement. Hence, Hyper- Availability of data 24*7*365 becomes a torch bearer for survival in the digital disruption era.



Digital disruption has created opportunities for enterprises to enhance agility and meet the growing demand for a quality customer experience. Continual Availability of data is at the heart of delivering an unmatched customer experience and any outage can impact a customer’s journey across various touch points. Outages are unpredictable and disastrous, and can be unaffordable for an organization who is not properly prepared for them. By fighting outages, disaster recovery solutions can reduce downtime from hours to minutes.



Cloud to the Rescue

Enterprises can benefit from the Indian era of digital transformation as they now have access to increased adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, ML and cloud. With the flexibility of virtualization and the adoption of cloud technologies, Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) is on the rise. NASSCOM predicts SaaS capturing the highest cloud market with 60% of the cloud-based workloads being deployed on SaaS in 2018.



Many organizations are under the misconception that their DR strategy is robust unless it is tested. Only when there is a downtime and it is too late, do they realize that the solution doesn’t meet their current needs at an operation or compliance level. Downtime not only costs a company money, but their reputation, and customer confidence takes a hit that forces enterprises to reassess their need for multi-cloud strategies.

Recent research conducted by Veeam, titled the Veeam Availability Report 2017, found that the annual cost of downtime to an organization can be up to $16 million. Data Availability across a hybrid cloud architecture ensures that the ‘crown jewels’ of any business are backed up locally and can continue to operate when another source goes down.



Hybrid – the best of both worlds

Gartner labelled the hybrid cloud as the backbone for driving overall cloud adoption in India with the growth of public cloud services market to $4,382 million by 2020 from the current value of $2,626 million. Predictions of hybrid cloud’s promise have seen the world’s largest technology organizations begin to lay major plans for a hybrid future.



To take advantage of this opportunity, enterprises must apply the same principles that they use when maintaining multiple data centres to data storage in the cloud. A single cloud will no longer suffice. The move towards hybrid cloud makes the integrity of data and services a major priority for enterprises. It will, therefore, be essential to strike a fine balance between on-premises and various as-a-service offerings, to ensure data is always available and synchronized across multiple platforms.



Hybrid is growing in popularity as it offers not only the flexibility and data deployment benefits of the public cloud, but also provides the security of on premises, private cloud – effectively giving businesses the best of both worlds. This means organizations can now store their more important and sensitive data on the private cloud, whilst using the public cloud for capabilities that can be rapidly provisioned, whether it be to quickly scale up and rapidly release capacity or to quickly scale down.



Availability is the Key

Ultimately, the rising demand for cloud is being fueled by businesses wanting to embrace digital transformation. A modern enterprise needs to be built on key technologies provided by virtualization, modern storage systems and cloud technologies to be totally transformative. This puts a strain on the Availability of data and information, as it involves updating legacy systems and investing time and money.



It is therefore crucial that Availability is put at the forefront of any digital transformation or hybrid cloud strategy. This will ensure that when major outages strike, there is a backup and disaster recovery plan in place to guarantee that downtime is not an issue.



The new digital economy dictates that old rules don’t apply and our approaches to problem solving must be adapted. Businesses of all sizes must ensure they deliver services at any time, from anywhere, whilst still streamlining costs and engaging efficiency. No critical infrastructure should be deprioritized or considered too broken to be fixed – it’s time to embrace business transformation through the cloud.

Sandeep Bhambure is Managing Director, India and SAARC, Veeam

