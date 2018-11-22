Alcatel launches family tablet

Alcatel has launched the Telstra Essential 8" tab, an affordable tablet for families.

The Android tablet is powered by Android Oreo Go Edition, paired with the MediaTek MT8765B processor, 16GB of on-board storage and 1GB of RAM. It's also got a 4080mAh battery and a set of cameras that come with Google Lens preinstalled.

With a variety of parental control features, this tablet is a good option for parents who are looking for a device for school “Bring Your Own Device” programs, according to Alcatel.

Family Mode is a dedicated mode for kids with pre-loaded popular games, cartoons and books. With Family Mode, parental controls can be set up to limit app accessibility and usage time.

The Telstra Essential tablet is available for $129 through Telstra.