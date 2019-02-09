Google plans budget Pixel 3 Lite

A leak has emerged surrounding the Google Pixel 3 ‘Lite’, featuring an unboxing video from a YouTube channel called Andro News - as can be seen in a video from Mobile.com

The ‘Lite’ versions of smartphones are essentially just what they sound like – a smaller, lighter, stripped down version of their bigger brothers at a reduction in cost. We’ve seen this from several other companies, with examples such as the Huawei P20 Lite and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 series which will is rumoured to feature a ‘lite’ model.

Google appears to be following this trend if this latest leak is to be taken seriously, we thought the Pixel 3 was one of the best Smartphones of 2018 so we're excited to see where this device goes.

Google Pixel 3 Lite rumoured specs

The Pixel 3 Lite is said to run on a Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The body is apparently made from plastic and features some substantial bezels but rejoice, there does appear to be a headphone jack. The screen is thought to be a 5.56 inch LCD display at 2220 x 1080 pixels, while the device is rumoured to be powered by a 2,915mAh battery.

The front of the phone is rumoured to only have a single 8MP selfie camera, while the rear of the phone will hold a fingerprint scanner built into the chassis and the speaker moved from the front to the bottom edge of the device.

We loved the Pixel 3’s camera in our own review, and indications suggest that the Pixel 3 Lite will contain a very similar camera setup so you’ll still be able to take fantastic snaps at a lower price. However, the power of the Pixel’s camera really comes from the software support and considering the Lite is rumoured to have a less powerful processor – we find it hard to believe it will offer the same post-processing quality of the full Pixel 3.