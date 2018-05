As CSO alert reaches its 50th episode, we had a discussion with Sandip Kumar Panda, Chairperson-CSA, Co-founder and CEO, Instasafe and Shubhamangala Sunil, Founder Chairperson, Global Cyber security Response Team and technical committee member- National Cyber Safety and Security Standards on bridging the skill gap in India, impact of GDPR compliance, cyber forensics and much more!