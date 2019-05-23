What the Huawei-Google spat means for you

Huawei's future outside China is looking a little shaky right now as Google announced its decision to comply with President Trump's ruling over the smartphone brand, which saw it added to the US trade blocklist. Google will no longer support Huawei (or sub-brand Honor) phones and tablets, which means future devices will not be able to run Google apps and services.

That's not to say Huawei devices cannot run Android, since it is an open-source operating system, but the Google Play store and Google services are out of bounds.

Following Google's announcement, chip makers such as Intel and Qualcomm have also vowed to stop supplying parts to Huawei until further notice.

What this means for existing Huawei and Honor devices

If you've already bought a Huawei or Honor phone, tablet or other device there really is no cause for concern because nothing is about to change: Google is committed to providing continued support for these devices.

It said: "For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices."

What is not clear is whether this will extend to new features, such as those provided by upcoming Android Q.

Huawei has also made an official statement on the news: "Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally."

What this means for future Huawei and Honor devices

While the above applies to every Huawei or Honor device that is on sale right now, it's less clear what will happen with upcoming devices.

The timing is poor for Honor, which is due to launch the new Honor 20 tomorrow, but it assures us that this phone is unaffected since it has already passed certification. We presume the same is true for the recently announced Huawei Mate 20 X 5G and foldable Mate X.

It doesn't bode well for the Huawei Mate 30, however, not slated for release until October. The Mate 30 could still run the current version of Android, but without access to Google Play or Google apps such as YouTube and Maps.

Since the upcoming phone is expected to use Huawei's own Kirin processor, the shunning from Qualcomm shouldn't be of major concern. However, the company does use chips from other sources such as Intel for its laptops.