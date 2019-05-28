We want to make India the automation epicenter: Raghunath Subramanian, UiPath

After a recent D series of funding of 568 million USD, UiPath stands at a post-money valuation of 7 billion USD, and is set to become the dominant player when it comes to robotic process automation (RPA) technology.

The recent funding round has made UiPath one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies globally. At a media event recently held in Bengaluru, UiPath's CEO & President- India, Raghunath Subramanian spoke on the culture that made UiPath a success as well as the company's vision for the years ahead.

What stands out in UiPath India CEO's vision is the emphasis on democratization of RPA and making it available for everybody, not just developers.

"When we started our journey, we thought that if we had to grow as an organization, we had to focus on the democratization of RPA technology. As a result, we started focusing on building the community."

Sure the journey started with the on-boarding of thousands of developers in India and worldwide, UiPath has started targeting everyday people to automate routine tasks with its tools, something UiPath calls as Citizen Developers.

"We started something known as Citizen Developers. Citizen Developers means you don't have to rely on programmers and IT teams to build automation. End users can start automating a lot of daily tasks. We feel citizen developers are the true epitome of change that is going to come," told Raghunath.

RPA is an ideal match for artificial intelligence

With AI being infused into the processes, the scope of the area that a task automation can cover is increasing because you can process unstructured data.

According to Raghunath, RPA is a critical component in making AI successful in the coming years. He says that RPA artificial intelligence can help automatically make unstructured data useful for extracting valuable insights to help train AI models. In that context, RPA becomes a valuable technology in all AI workflows.

"We believe that RPA is a logical supply chain for AI to be successful. You need RPA for AI to be successful because there are tons and tons of machines generating unprecedented levels of data and something has to connect all of that and take it back to AI models, and that is exactly what enterprise RPA is doing for you," explained Raghunath.

We want India to be at a strategic level because we feel the country can be at the top of the tier across the globe as far as RPA talent is concerned. This covers product engineering talent, RPA talent, process expertise, solution architects, ML/AI experts. We have all this talent available in India for our initiatives, and particularly in the startup community. Raghunath Subramanian Director-President and CEO (India) We want India to be at a strategic level because we feel the country can be at the top of the tier across the globe as far as RPA talent is concerned. This covers product engineering talent, RPA talent, process expertise, solution architects, ML/AI experts. We have all this talent available in India for our initiatives, and particularly in the startup community.

UiPath wants to give make RPA education free for all

One of the most important emphasis of UiPath is to reach out to millions of students in India and teach them all about RPA free of charge. Known as the Academic Alliance, this initiative of UiPath is an innovative approach in enhancing the RPA resources for a country like India.

Almost 1 million students globally will be trained by 2022. Out of the 1 million trained students, 500 thousand would be from India, according to the target the company has set. To achieve this, it is tying up with a multiple universities across India.

"We thought that if we had to be successful, one critical element that we have to focus on is student. We have something known as UiPath Academy which is totally democratized and free. Anybody can go and learn right from the basics and it is one of the most sought after certification today as far as new age technologies are concerned,” according to Raghunath.

One bot per student is UiPath's another important initiative that will transform the landscape as far as learning RPA is concerned. Raghunath says that this will be remarkable for the adoption of RPA as students get exposure to automation technology from an early stage and not when they finish their education at the higher level.

Making India as the automation epicenter

From UiPath perspective, India can play the most strategic role as far as talent in process automation goes. Raghunath says that at the rate at which India is witnessing RPA growth and with new jobs created in the technology every day, India will surpass US to take the top spot in RPA talent.

“We want India to be at a strategic level because we feel the country can be at the top of the tier across the globe as far as RPA talent is concerned. This covers product engineering talent, RPA talent, process expertise, solution architects, ML/AI experts. We have all this talent available in India for our initiatives, and particularly in the startup community,” added Raghunath.