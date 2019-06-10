We are looking to expand cloud technology in India: Selina Yuan, Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud was established in 2009 to support merchants on the Alibaba Group marketplaces with a complete suite of cloud computing services.

With 15 availability zones outside mainland China, covering Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Japan, the company has now grown to be the largest cloud services providers in the APAC region, ahead of giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Alibaba Cloud recently unveiled its expansion plans and new cloud features at Alibaba Cloud Summit Singapore 2019. Selina Yuan, President, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International spoke on how the company is leveraging its technological ecosystem and know-how to help businesses grow in the APAC region. Yuan also unveiled the landmark China Gateway program, which seeks to help overseas businesses expand in China.

"As the largest public cloud provider in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud is speeding up digital transformation in this region by building a world-class cloud infrastructure. Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure that underpins the entire Alibaba economy - from ecommerce and payment to logistics and supply chain management, but also ensures inclusiveness so that our cloud technologies can be accessed by companies of all sizes," she says.

To optimize the scale of operations, we have artificial intelligence throughout the cloud ecosystem, with billions of AI-based recommendations and interactions. This has enhanced the human decisions and made processes highly efficient for Alibaba's customers and partners, she says.

“As the largest public cloud provider in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud is speeding up digital transformation in this region by building a world-class cloud infrastructure. Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure that underpins the entire Alibaba economy - from ecommerce and payment to logistics and supply chain management, but also ensures inclusiveness so that our cloud technologies can be accessed by companies of all sizes,” she says.

Alibaba aims at creating an intelligent cloud infrastructure

Alibaba Cloud serves the world’s largest business operations. For example, the world's largest retail event- the 11.11 sale, the world’s biggest logistics platform Cainiao both function on Alibaba Cloud.

To overcome any bottlenecks in business operations, such high volume of processes are optimized and automated on the cloud network using advanced AI techniques, according to Yuan.

“By leveraging its technological and consultancy expertise, Alibaba Cloud will enable both large and small size enterprises to grow within the nation. The company has already supported 700 organizations including SMEs to extend their businesses to China market.”

“Our technology infrastructure was initiated to support the volume of transactions on our e-commerce platform and to serve our customers and partners with the best IT infrastructure. The architecture we have designed supports not just average business operations but also peak business times such as during 11.11 sale,” Yuan points out.

India is a strategic market for Alibaba Cloud

For Alibaba Cloud, India is an important market for its technology services. Yuan says that the company wants to expand its business in the country. By leveraging its partners such as Paytm, Alibaba Cloud is aiming for higher growth within India.



“India is a very important market for us. So, that's why we already have our datacenters and dedicated local offices in India. We are working to do more and expand our cloud technology in India. We also have Paytm as an important partner and customer. We have many local customers throughout the Indian geography who are using the Alibaba Cloud just like our other global clients,” adds Yuan.

Alibaba to help businesses cross the Great Wall of China

Alibaba Cloud wants to help its partners across the globe expand operations in China through something known as the China Gateway Programme (CGP). By leveraging its technological and consultancy expertise, Alibaba Cloud will enable both large and small size enterprises to grow within the nation. The company has already supported 700 organizations including SMEs to extend their businesses to China market.

“We will share all of our resources in our powerful ecosystem to help foreign businesses in their operations in China. We will also support our business partners and customers in their compliance with local regulations and laws through our strong consulting teams in China. We would help businesses from the perspective of consultation, regulation, payments and infrastructure. The China Gateway program starts from Singapore and extends globally,” Yuan mentions.