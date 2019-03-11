What’s cooking inside SAP Labs India?

SAP Labs India was one of the earliest R&D centers of a global company to have a footprint in Bangalore. It is also SAP's largest Research & Development center outside its headquarters in Germany.

Over a period of two decades it has fueled many innovations across organizations and industries. In an interaction with IDG Media, Mahesh Nayak, Chief Operating Officer, SAP Labs India, shed light on the research activities going inside the center.

Edited Excerpts

Please elaborate on what SAP's R&D is currently working on.

SAP India innovation center makes significant contribution to SAP’s high-potential solutions like SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA - the ERP suite for digital business, SAP Hana Enterprise Cloud, C/4 HANA, digital supply chain.

It is responsible for key products across customer engagement, human capital management, analytics and internet of things (IoT) portfolios.

Within SAP Labs India, the first SAP Leonardo Center in the APJ region is located, which is a go-to place for SAP’s ecosystem for digital inspiration and co-innovation, while also being the delivery mechanism of SAP Leonardo Services.

Additionally, IoT plays a significant role in SAP’s business worldwide and SAP Labs India manages the Asset Intelligence Network, which provides cloud-based collaborative asset management platform allowing companies to take full advantage of the IoT. Apart from technology innovations, SAP Labs India is also the development hub for strategic business.

Could you share some use cases that have already been implemented?

Besides contributing to the global SAP product and solutions charter, SAP Labs India builds solutions like the SAP Asset Intelligence Network (SAP AIN), a cloud-based solution through which a single platform collaboratively manages all the industrial assets; SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights (DMI), a cloud-based manufacturing performance management solution; Connected Worker Safety, a platform that allows project managers as well as health and safety personnel across industries to access the data collected by various IoT devices in real time, and Fashion Management Solution (FMS), targeted at manufacturing, retail, and wholesale businesses of the fashion industry, built in collaboration with Giorgio Armani, Adidas, Luxottica and Tommy Hilfiger.

What specific technologies are you focusing on and why?

Today, the ecosystem needs to keep up with the relentless pace of innovation and leverage data in the most intelligent way. SAP Labs India is enabling companies to become intelligent enterprises. An intelligent enterprise brings together machine and human intelligence across all business functions, and SAP Labs India is committed to help every customer in India become a best-run business and bring together the most advanced technologies in the world to solve business problems.

To enable this transformation, we are focusing on five technologies: Artificial intelligence - machine learning and deep learning, blockchain, cloud computing, internet of things (IoT) and automation.

SAP Labs India is investing time and expertise to create the ability for organizations to respond faster to changes in the Indian marketplace, and pivot business processes towards the right customer outcomes.

How are you building skills internally to keep the hunger for innovation going forward?

At SAP Labs India, our learning strategy is based on the principle that much of employee learning and development happens outside formal training such as coaching, mentoring, rotational programs, and on-the-job-guided development experiences.

We offer our employees everything from personalized training and e-learning to professional development and succession planning.

For example, SAP Success Map is a one-stop digital experience with 1.3 million opportunities available in the system, and employees can register their learning need and find solutions. OpenSAP provides employees free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) to learn SAP’s innovations and upskill their talent according to their personal schedule. And SAP Enable Now gives employees who use SAP solutions access to the training they need – anytime and anywhere with context-sensitive user help, training simulations, test scripts, and e-learning material - making them ready to face any technology challenge.