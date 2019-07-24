Arun Balasubramanian appointed India Chief at ServiceNow

ServiceNow has announced the appointment of Arun Balasubramanian to the role of Managing Director - India & SAARC.

In this role, Arun will be responsible for leading the fast growing Indian team, servicing ServiceNow’s rapidly growing customer base, developing strategy and accelerating its partner ecosystem.

With over two decades of experience in leading businesses across multiple industries in India, Arun brings deep industry knowledge and experience to the team in India. He joins ServiceNow most recently from Qlik where he led and grew the Indian business. He has also held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Salesforce, Computer Associates and HP.

“We are extremely excited to have Arun lead the ServiceNow India team in one of our fastest growing Asian markets. Arun’s leadership and proven track record of delivering customer success and outstanding business outcomes will help our customers create great experiences and accelerate their transformation journeys,” said Mitch Young, SVP and GM, APJ at ServiceNow.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company which has strong leadership, future of work technologies and a culture of belonging. With immense opportunities in India, ServiceNow’s business has grown rapidly, with a growing customer base. It will be exciting to focus on strengthening the company’s portfolio and expanding its presence at even more rapid pace,” said Arun Balasubramanian.

