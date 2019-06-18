Krish Seshadri appointed as CEO of Monster APAC and Gulf

Quess Corp, India's business services provider, recently appointed Krish Seshadri as CEO of Monster APAC and Gulf. Quess Corp had acquired Monster, Asia’s digital recruitment platform with over 58 million active registered users and 90 million resume profiles on the platform.

Krish Seshadri joins Monster with over two decades of global operating experience, leading tech, digital and mobile businesses across US, India and Asia at MNCs such as Zynga, AOL-Verizon, Facebook and pioneering start-ups, such as Talisma and FundsIndia. He has also been an active advisor to fin-tech, social data and content start-ups. Krish is an engineering graduate from Stanford University and received an MBA from London Business School, where he was a Chevening Scholar.

Speaking on the appointment, Subrata Nag, Group CEO-Quess said, “We are delighted to have Krish on-board to lead Monster. He's a global executive with a stellar reputation and proven track record. His strong product, technology, P&L and operating experience in building digital businesses will help move Monster to the next phase of transformation.”

Krish commented, “I’m very excited to join Monster at this transformational point. It is one of the leading brands in the digital recruitment space with terrific assets and has had a meaningful impact on the professional lives of millions in the region.”

Monster’s APAC and Gulf business has seen its member base grow to over 58 million active registered users and 90 Million resumes. The growth is the result of a strong customer focus and product innovation on the backdrop of fast digitising countries with over 850 million internet users across the region.