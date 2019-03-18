Majority of developers want to self-learn and participate in competitive coding: Survey

TechGig is a technology community of over 3.2 million registered users and therefore it is the most appropriate community to tap into the pulse of India’s technology talent. The latest survey conducted has revealed some interesting insights into the world of developers.

As per the TechGig Developer Survey 2019, automation is one of the biggest concerns of most developers (58 percent) who fear that such technologies would eventually displace them from their jobs. What’s reassuring to note here is that the same survey indicates the rise of Competitive Coding Platforms like TechGig, thereby suggesting that developers want to upskill themselves to stay relevant in their jobs.

How are developers coping up with the constant need to upskill themselves amid the rapid evolution of technology? That was another important question addressed through this survey. It comes out that an overwhelming majority of developers (75 percent) want to self-learn and competitive coding platforms like TechGig are a preferred mode for them to achieve this objective.

“Developers are the bedrock of the ongoing IT revolution in the world and with the largest developer ecosystem in India we feel thrilled to be leading the biggest tech community in the country. For me, one of the key takeaways from this survey is the fact that developers realise the importance of upskilling and are using platforms like TechGig to hone their technical skills”, said Sanjay Goyal, VP at Times Internet and Head of Product and Technology, TimesJobs and TechGig.

In this survey, Java emerged as the programming language with the highest salary potential, followed by Python, C# and JavaScript.

Also, around 46 percent survey respondents voted that Python can help coders quickly rise the success ladder in comparison to other programming languages.

TechGig Developer Survey 2019 also asked the respondents to pick the most disruptive technology of 2019. Big Data was voted as the top choice, closely followed by Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, both tied at the number two position on the list of most disruptive technologies of 2019.