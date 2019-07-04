Netrix expands its operation in India by acquiring 4 organizations

Netrix, the company that offers customized digital solutions and managed services across verticals has confirmed to increase its workforce by about 20 percent across its offices in the country. Highly active in M&As in India, with recently acquiring four organizations, two in Kerala and one each in Pune and Mumbai, Netrix is creating more opportunities both in lateral and upward mobility within the organization.

Netrix having posted a strong year-over-year growth across the last decade has recently been chosen by AWS as the latter’s Advance Partner in Kerala which very few companies can boast of. Being one of the Microsoft Top 10 Gold partner in the US, Netrix looks forward to extending the same here too.

On hiring plans, Jyothis Joseph, associate director, Kochi, Netrix India said, “We are looking at hiring self-motivated IT professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset over the next few months to support our expanding operations.” He further added, “Lateral and new talent across digital and technology solutions to strengthen our capabilities to deliver technology solutions globally, is our current focus as we look to more M & As in the space.”

It remains true, Global in-house centres (GICs) continue to attract Indian talent leading to increase in hiring with emphasis being laid on innovation and digital solutions. The primary reason for India as a preferred location for shared services model, is to achieving economies of operations in addition to bringing about better efficiencies and increase in productivity.

Netrix offices across Kochi, Pune and Mumbai will see the increase in hiring and ramping up its India presence. The corporate culture within the organization is based on the belief that the people who do the best work are those who are the most engaged. It continues to being the ‘partner of choice’ for global solution providers as Netrix provides value and empower its customers to equip themselves to the constant changes in the global marketplace, by providing customized solutions.