Shine.com appoints Madhukar Kumar as Chief Analytics Officer

Shine.com is set to further strengthen its top leadership ranks after it hired top talent for its Analytics division. To this end, the company has announced the appointment of Analytics veteran Madhukar Kumar as its Chief Analytics Officer.

This hiring is in line with Shine.com’s current focus on ramping up its senior management team by hiring industry experts across technology, product, servicing and analytics domain. With over 13 years of experience across data sciences, predictive analytics, Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), deep learning and consulting domains, Madhukar plans to build a robust data science team to enhance Shine.com’s candidate and recruiter experience.

Madhukar has made a significant mark on the global business landscape as a Data Science Leader & AI Evangelist. Madhukar has been conferred the "Lifetime distinguished membership" of the Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square group and his “Drone Image Analytics solution” was awarded the Nasscom AI game changer award in 2018. He had also been rated as one of the Top 4 data scientists from India by Swami Associates, a leading Australian advisory firm in 2015.

With the rapid growth of its active candidate database of almost 40%, Shine has grown faster than the industry standards over the past two years. To continue to fuel this growth and further strengthen its product by leveraging its growing database, the company has been on a hiring spree and has been recruiting top industry talent over the past two years.

Commenting on Madhukar’s appointment, Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, said, “At Shine.com, we plan to lay greater focus on data analytics to augment our product in 2019-20. Strengthening our AI-led recruiter and candidate experience will be one of our major goals this year. To that end, we aim to build our data science team by bringing on skilled individuals from the industry. This will be the key focus area for our newly appointed CAO, Madhukar Kumar. Banking on his rich industry experience and expertise, we will definitely achieve our goals of enhancing our product and driving superior user experience. Needless to say, we are pleased to have an industry veteran such as Madhukar on our team as we continue to grow and innovate the next level of recruitment products.”

Madhukar said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Shine.com, which has been making waves in the recruitment sector on the back of constant innovation. Today, businesses sit on huge pools of data which, if leveraged in the right manner, can create a competitive advantage for them. With this idea, I will be working on building Shine.com’s data science team to leverage its rich repository of candidate and recruiter data (more than 30 million resumes). I believe that by using this data, we can accelerate the growth of Shine.com further and deliver a more enriching experience to all our stakeholders.”

While building Shine.com’s data science team, Madhukar will focus on AI, Deep learning, machine learning, Text Analytics & Speech Analytics. Currently, Shine.com is betting big on AI and ML, and it can gain massively by hiring candidates that are skilled in these domains. With a greater focus on hiring the right talent, Shine.com continues to close the gap with its competition rapidly.