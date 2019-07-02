Simplilearn partners with IBM to roll out programs in AI and data science

Global online training provider Simplilearn announced a collaboration with IBM to introduce four master’s programs in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Through this collaboration, professionals can access live virtual classrooms and self-paced video courses that combine Simplilearn’s seamless training experience and world-class instructors with IBM’s state-of-the-art labs and course content.

Key features of the Master’s Programs include portfolio-worthy Capstone Projects that demonstrate applied skills, hands-on exposure to today’s most-used tools, 24/7 access to teaching assistants, and industry-recognized certificates.

“We are delighted to partner with IBM to bring our students the most comprehensive training programs available,” said Krishna Kumar, CEO and founder of Simplilearn. “IBM is known not just for its innovation in the world of science, but for its dedication to client success. Together with IBM, we’re confident these Master’s Programs will provide everything our students need to launch new careers in data science and AI.”

“Our partnership with Simplilearn is yet another example of our commitment to providing people with the skills they need to advance their careers in emerging tech areas,” said Devkant Agarwal,Leader Growth Initiatives, Career Education, India South Asia . “Our own research indicates that there will be over 2.7 million data science job openings by 2020 as every sector of our economy embraces these technologies. This need for talent can only be met by upskilling our existing workforce.”

The Data Scientist Master’s Program and AI Engineer Master’s Program were released today. Find more information on each of them here:

Data Science Master’s Program: https://www.simplilearn.com/big-data-and-analytics/senior-data-scientist-masters-program-training

AI Engineer Master’s Program: https://www.simplilearn.com/artificial-intelligence-masters-program-training-course

The third and fourth programs, Data Analyst Master’s Program and Data Engineer Master’s Program, will be available in the later half of July 2019.

All course content will be accessible on Simplilearn’s learning management system and will follow Simplilearn’s unique blended learning structure, providing learners with expertly-crafted content that’s delivered live and via pre-recorded video to meet the needs of every student’s preference and schedule, followed by quizzes and projects to enforce the retention of each lesson. Teaching assistants and forums provide a collaborative environment to nurture students from foundational concepts all the way through completion. Upon completion of each program, learners will receive industry-recognized certificates from Simplilearn and IBM to indicate the user has successfully completed all requirements.

Simplilearn has repeatedly been recognized as a top global online training provider for individuals and corporations. To date, Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals across 150 countries to upskill.