Avanade rolls out Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Interactive

US-based Avanade has has rolled out Microsoft Dynamics 365 at managed services provider Interactive, Australia's largest privately-owned IT company, to transform its operations and financial systems.

Avanade was selected following a tender process, with the new solution playing a part of Interactive’s transformation strategy whereby it plans to drive double-digit growth in the next five years across its four core business areas such as cloud and managed services, data hosting, disaster recovery and hardware maintenance.

“The quality, detail and overall professionalism of their tender response was superior, as was their proposed methodology,” Interactive director of business transformation, legal and company secretary Ari Bouras said.

“It was clear that Avanade’s approach wasn’t just a marketing gimmick, but a considered, systematic and efficient way to manage an ERP implementation that increases certainty of delivery and reduces risks. This was reflected and supported by Avanade’s references.”

Interactive engaged with Avanade in 2018 on the cusp of celebrating 30 years of business in the Australian market, following a review of its business processes and operations.

During this period, Interactive saw its existing systems were disparate, costly and inefficient, potentially to the point of hindering its growth objectives.

Avanade, which is majority owned by Accenture, was brought in to help with transitioning towards Microsoft’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool.

In using Dynamics 365 for finance and operations, Interactive’s crew can now gain data insights using Power BI, create intelligent business processes via PowerApps without writing code and automate workflows between apps and services.

During this transformation phase, Avanade also helped Interactive’s employees adapt towards a new way of working, eventually leading towards a cultural working shift.

Bouras added that although it was still in its early days of adoption, it was already seeing the benefits across the business, including efficiencies in month-end reporting.

This is the first time that Interactive has engaged with Avanade on such a project, and will continue to consider them as a preferred implementation partner on other types enterprise system deployments, Bouras said.

”The project concluded on-time, on budget and delivered scope; we had an incident-free cut-over (go-live process) and did not experience any post go-live events for the one month warranty/hyper-aware period. It went even better than I could have hoped, and more than justified our decision to engage them,” he said.