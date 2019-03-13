Coder puts Visual Studio Code in the cloud

A new opensource tool lets idevelopers run Microsoft’s open source Visual Studio Code editor on a remote server and access it through a browser.

Using Coder’s Code-Server tool, available from GitHub, developers can code on a Chromebook, tablet, or PC and have a synchronized environment with Visual Studio Code. The tool also lets developers take advantage of CPU-bursting cloud instances for heavy tests and compilations.

But Code-Server cannot be used to build custom Visual Studio Code extensions or debug extensions. It supports Linux and MacOS binaries, wth Windows support planned. Also planned is the ability to run Visual Studio code unit tests against Coder’s builds to ensure features are in working order.