IIM Calcutta to train IT executives on how to achieve digital mindset

The IT services industry has been going through a transition phase since the beginning of the decade. The industry is way past the point when it was expected to just implement and maintain IT applications. Today, the need of the hour is to be more aware of various business areas and create innovative digital experiences for the customers. The adoption of newer technologies such as IoT, AI and more recently blockchain has also pushed the industry to reskill itself as well as hunt down new talent that can help it survive.

The NASSCOM-McKinsey Perspective 2025 shows top executives at tech companies believe that by end of 2020, 50-70 percent of the current workforce would need re-skilling to help retain relevance. According to experts, what it needed is a shift in the prevailing mindset of IT services executives. They call it a ‘Digital Mindset’, which is effectively a new way of thinking about servicing customers so the full potential of digital technologies is fulfilled.

To achieve the so-called digital mindset, it will require the IT industry to reinvent itself. It is in this context that Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is commencing a long duration program on competing on digital mindsets (CDM) in July this year.

"Changes are happening in the IT services space and we are talking about disruptive technologies like AI and blockchain, which is causing so much of change. Clients really need help from service providers in regard to how technology can advance their business goals in the best possible way, which requires a digital mindset”, told CDM’s program director Prof. Rahul Roy.

The program has been created with the ideology that the most prominent talent in the IT sector industry will compete not only on the basis of digital technologies, or digital expertise but, more importantly, on the basis of a thoroughly cultivated digital mindset.

"The technology disruption is not a linear model anymore and has a whole lot of aspects to it. It is not just about technology, but the idea of appreciating the potential that digital provides. In this context, Competing on Digital Mindsets (CDM) is a cognitive re-skilling program to help IT executives create a digital mindset. That's the objective," says Prof. Priya Seetharaman, program director, competing on Digital Mindsets (CDM) at IIM- Calcutta.

According to IIM, CDM program directors, while technical capabilities would remain to be core components of reskilling, it also needs a thorough review of the traditional managerial competencies within the Indian IT industry in the face of constant disruption. This is needed so that organizations can make the best use of technology and human resources and become agile in all processes. Executives need to realize capabilities to make the shift to ‘digital’ and develop an understanding of what digital shift in an organizational context entails.

"We expect that the ideas of logic built into software and business tools is not going to change much over time. So, what is needed instead is to rethink how we design product and services to serve the customers best using innovation at our disposal," added Professor Seetharaman.

The one-year long program will have 4 modules titled Sense Digital, Think Digital, Craft Digital, and Act Digital, which covers a diverse set of organizational needs. Working executives who are graduates in any discipline with an experience profile of at least 7 years after graduation are eligible.