Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud connect

Microsoft and Oracle are partnering in the cloud, allowing their customers to run enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. A direct network connection and identity interoperability between the two clouds will also allow customers to seamlessly migrate workloads and data, the companies said.

Users can run one part of a workload within Azure and another part in Oracle Cloud. The move also means Azure services such as Analytics and AI can be connected to Oracle Cloud services like Autonomous Database. Users could, for example, run Oracle JD Edwards on Azure against an Oracle Autonomous Database that is running on Exadata infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

The Microsoft-Oracle partnership emphasizes the following new capabilities:

Connecting Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud to enable extending on-premises data centers to both clouds. The capability is available initially in the U.S., with plans to expand to other regions.

Unified identity and access management through a single sign-on experience and automated provisioning, to manage resources across both clouds. Oracle applications can use Azure Active Directory as an identity provider for conditional access.

Deployment of Oracle applications on Azure, including Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle PeopleSoft, Oracle Retail, Oracle Hyperion, and Oracle JD Edwards, on Azure with Oracle databases, including Oracle RAC, Oracle Exadata, and Oracle Autonomous Database deployed in the Oracle Cloud.

A collaborative support model will be offered to help IT organizations leverage the new capabilities. Also as part of the arrangement, Oracle Database will continue to run in Microsoft Azure on various operating systems including Windows Server and Oracle Linux. Microsoft and Oracle offer free trials at the Microsoft Azure website and Oracle website, respectively.