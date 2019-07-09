Nearmap offers its 3D imagery and tools on demand

Nearmap is making three dimensional imagery of towns across Australia and the US available to explore in its web application, MapBrowser.

The firm has been offering such imagery on request since 2017, but is now giving subscribers access to all its 3D content on demand.

The browser also offers tools to easily measure the distance between two points in a 3D space – for example the height of a tower or the distance between two buildings – and to export the imagery for use in industry standard CAD and GIS software.

“It’s like switching from DVDs to streaming services, like Netflix versus what Blockbuster used to be,” said Dr Tom Celinski, Nearmap’s executive vice president of technology and engineering.

Since it was founded in 2007, Nearmap has been taking high resolution photographs of Australia from above using multi-angled, proprietary camera equipment carried on light aircraft. Capturing the world beneath from multiple angles, means the images can be stitched together to construct a 3D model.