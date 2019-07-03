Making Open Source RDBMS Work for the Enterprise

IDC did some research and discovered that open source RDBMS is growing more and more popular in today’s enterprise database world. Since 2014, spending on open source database platforms has nearly tripled and spending is expected to reach $2 billion by 2021 – another 45% increase in just three years. But, why are database professionals like you embracing open source for enterprise databases?
This infobrief reveals:
- The top three reasons open source is so popular.
- Some of the most commonly used open source platforms currently available.
- Challenges of the open source eco-system in enterprise data management.
- The importance of enterprise-class database management tools for an open source environment.